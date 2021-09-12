A mobile speed gun.

Mobile speed cameras in Leeds - these are the locations of every 30mph, 40mph and 50mph camera

Leeds City Council and the police have released a list of every 30mph, 40mph and 50mph mobile speed camera location in the city.

By Joe Cooper
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 4:45 am

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera around the county every week. This is the list for Sunday, September 12 , 2021 onward. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely. All photos: Google

1. A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - 30mph

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - 30mph / Between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.

Photo Sales

2. Queenswood Drive, Leeds - 30mph

Queenswood Drive, Leeds - 30mph / Between Queenswood Gardens and 229 Queenswood Drive.

Photo Sales

3. Tong Road, Armley - 30mph

Tong Road, Armley - 30mph / Between Pudsey Road and Whingate.

Photo Sales

4. A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell - 30mph

A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell - 30mph / Between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5