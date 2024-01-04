Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Middleton Road Hunslet: Two injured as motorbike crashes into van after failing to stop for police in Leeds

Two men have been injured after a motorbike crash in Leeds.
Emergency services, including an Air Ambulance, were scrambled to the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 12.17pm today (Thursday, January 4), a motorbike failed to stop for officers in the Hunslet area of Leeds. The bike continued towards the Belle Isle area, where it crashed into a parked van in Middleton Road a short time later.

“Two males were treated for injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.”

