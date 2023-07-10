Police were called to Middleton Road, Belle Isle, shortly after 8am this morning following a report of a crash. A vehicle was seriously damaged after crashing into a fence and the driver was reported to have fled the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly after 8am this morning (Monday, 10 July) to a report of a vehicle in collision with a fence on Middleton Road, Leeds. The vehicle was seriously damaged in the collision and the driver was reported to have left the scene. A male has been arrested and taken to hospital.”

Middleton Road, near Belle Isle, where the crash took place (Photo by Google)