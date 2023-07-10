Middleton Road crash: Man arrested and taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into fence in Belle Isle
Police were called to Middleton Road, Belle Isle, shortly after 8am this morning following a report of a crash. A vehicle was seriously damaged after crashing into a fence and the driver was reported to have fled the scene.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly after 8am this morning (Monday, 10 July) to a report of a vehicle in collision with a fence on Middleton Road, Leeds. The vehicle was seriously damaged in the collision and the driver was reported to have left the scene. A male has been arrested and taken to hospital.”
Middleton Road was blocked in both directions following the crash, with First Bus service 86 diverting via East Grange Drive and Belle Isle Road.