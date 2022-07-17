As part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, £25 million is available to spend on new and improved bus services.

It is hoped this will better connect people with the places they want to go at the times they need to travel.

Combined with an online survey, drop-in sessions will be held across West Yorkshire during July, August and September where people can talk to West Yorkshire Combined Authority staff.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“Cuts after the pandemic have left communities isolated from the thriving region around them. I also hear from people about how confusing the local network is to understand and use. During this cost-of-living crisis, people tell me jumping on a bus is unaffordable or just not worth the price of boarding.

“But I am determined to change all this. I want buses to be the first choice for travel in West Yorkshire - not because you don’t have a car, but because buses are more affordable, convenient to use, and better for the environment.

“Are there services to take you to health centres, shops, employment? Can they get you to see family friends for a night out, or a night in?"

The Mayor previously announced plans to slash bus fares to just £2 per journey from September.

As well as single fares, the multi-operator WY DaySaver tickets available through the MCard app and smartcard will be reduced from £5.50 to £4.50 from September.

“When I was elected Mayor, I said I’d improve our region’s bus services. Now I want to know what we can do about bus services themselves," Mayor Brabin said.

“Whether you use buses every day, once in a while or not at all I want to hear from you, through my Big Bus Chat."

The survey will be open until September 11 with drop-in sessions being planned across all five West Yorkshire districts.