Mayor announces ‘Free Bus Sunday’ across Leeds and West Yorkshire to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Mayor of West Yorkshire has announced that bus travel in West Yorkshire will be free for everyone on Sunday, June 5.

All operators with services in West Yorkshire are supporting the day, including major operators Arriva, First and Transdev.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of West Yorkshire has announced that bus travel in West Yorkshire will be free for everyone on Sunday, June 5.

No special ticket will be required – passengers can hop on the bus most convenient for them, and make as many trips as they like for free on any journey within West Yorkshire.

“With so many events taking place across the region I wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to attend, which is why I worked with local bus operators to fund our Free Bus Sunday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations." said, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

“If you’re attending events in Saltaire, Ripponden, Longwood, Morley or Wrenthorpe, going shopping in one of our town and city centres or just visiting family and friends, there will be buses to take you there and back for free."

For Mayor Brabin, it is her latest attempt to encourage the public out of their cars and onto public transport.

“I hope that our ‘Free Bus Sunday’ will encourage as many people as possible to use the buses." she said.

“Buses are still the best way to get around West Yorkshire and see the sights or get to work, which is why we are funding almost 120 new zero emission buses and spending £25 million on new and improved routes over the next few years."

Earlier this month the Mayor announced fresh plans to reduce bus fares from September down to just £2 a journey.

The proposals will also see the multi-operator WY DaySaver tickets available through the MCard app and smartcard reduced from £5.50 to £4.50.