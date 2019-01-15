Man in hospital after a crash following a police chase in Hunslet

A driver who failed to stop for police in Leeds tonight is in hospital after crashing into another car.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle before it made off then crashed into another car on Church Street just after 6.40pm this evening (Tuesday).

The man has a broken arm and a fractured pelvis and is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary. The member of the public driving the other car sustained minor injuries said a police spokesperson.

The crash led to a road closure and public transport being diverted.

They added: "Police have gone to stop a vehicle which has immediately made off and crashed into another car. The member of the public has minor injuries and the suspect in the vehicle that did not stop has a broken arm and fractured pelvis and is in LGI."

An eyewitness who was waiting for a bus and saw the incident unfold said he heard an "incredibly loud bang".

Andrew Rose, 29, of Middleton said: "I was at the bus stop on the other side of the road and heard police sirens coming from the main road and saw the vehicle losing control and spinning into another vehicle.

"Police arrived on the scene and the occupant of the other vehicle looked to be in shock but looked to be okay. The vehicle that attempted to escape was an absolute mess. I got on the bus and drove past and could see police were dealing with someone in the back.

"It was strange, I saw the car and thought he is going to lose control and then he did a split second after. It was an incredibly loud bang and everyone came rushing out and looked around."

The West Yorkshire :Police spokesperson added that the incident would be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for further investigation."