Major delays in Leeds city centre after after busy street closed to one lane

Major traffic delays in Leeds city centre after after Bishopgate Street closed to one lane

There are major delays in Leeds city centre after a busy street has been closed down to one lane.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:08 am

The closure on Bishopgate Street is causing congestion on Boar Lane, with delays of up to 40 minutes on First Bus services.

Scroll down for live traffic updates.

There is heavy traffic in Leeds city centre (Photo: AA)

Last updated: Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 10:05

    Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 10:05

    Live traffic updates show heavy congestion

    Here is the picture in Leeds city centre, reported by AA:

    Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 10:04

