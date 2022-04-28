The closure on Bishopgate Street is causing congestion on Boar Lane, with delays of up to 40 minutes on First Bus services.
Major delays in Leeds city centre after after busy street closed to one lane
Last updated: Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 10:05
Live traffic updates show heavy congestion
Here is the picture in Leeds city centre, reported by AA:
There are major delays in Leeds city centre after a busy street has been closed down to one lane.
