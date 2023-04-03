Major traffic delays in Leeds as police close roads on popular route due to lorry crash
There are major traffic delays in Leeds this morning after police closed a popular route following a lorry crash.
The lorry appears to have become detached from the trailer which has twisted.
Police officers are on the scene to direct traffic with exit lanes closed.
The route is popular with commuters heading to the city centre or to Bradford as the mini roundabout leads to the ring road.
Traffic is building in the area.
Two van drivers have also parked up to help the recovery operation and direct traffic.