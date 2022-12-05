Work to update the carriageway at junction 2 near Elland Road from two lanes to three gets started today (Monday) and is part of the ongoing scheme to improve the M621 between junctions 1 and 7.

There will be additional lanes at the junction 2 roundabout, as well as a dedicated lane and left turn between the M621 and A643 northbound.

Overnight closures to carry out the work will take place from today until Monday, December 19, National Highways says.

The M621 will be widened near to the junction for Elland Road over the next few weeks. Photo: National Highways

Today, the M621 westbound will be closed between junction 4 (Hunslet) and junction 1 (Beeston) for survey works within this section of the carriageway.

National Highways Senior Project Manager Chris Musgrave said: “As drivers will be all too aware, traffic can build up at junction 2, especially at peak times, leading to congestion and delays. These improvements will provide extra room at the junction to help keep traffic moving and reduce queues, so drivers can get to their destination sooner.

“This will in turn reduce the risk of collisions and make the route even safer.”

There will also be a number of overnight slip road closures in place. Further details of these, and updates on future closures, are shared on the National Highways M621 junctions 1-7 project page.

Mr Musgrave said that National Highways will be “working as much as possible during the day” and will work with city council to avoid impacting on events in the city centre.

He said: “We know there’s never a good time to close a busy road like the M621, but to reduce the impact on road users during busy times, we try to work when traffic levels are lighter, which may mean working overnight. So, if you don’t see us working on the road during the day, this is why.”

National Highways has also worked with Leeds United Football Club to ensure the scheme considers the needs of fans travelling to and from Elland Road stadium.