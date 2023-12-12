Captivating footage has been shared showing the grand entrance of one of two new super-span gantries being lifted into place above the M621 in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Towering over both carriageways, the new structures - named super-span gantries as they span the road in both directions instead of just one - mark a step forward in National Highways’ £49.8m scheme of major improvements to the key West Yorkshire route.

The timelapse video, which you can view above, shows one of the structures being installed between junction 2 and junction 3, adjacent to the junction 2a slip road. Another super-span gantry has been installed at junction 2 of the M621 near Elland Road.

Captivating footage has been shared showing the grand entrance of one of two new super-span gantries being lifted into place above the M621 in Leeds. Picture by National Highways

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sal Hopkinson, Project Manager at National Highways, said: “We are delighted that the gantries have been safely lifted into place. We hugely appreciate everybody’s patience while we have worked to install these.”

The gantry, which will be used to hold directional signs above the motorway, is supported by two reinforced concrete foundations. It was installed using a 200-tonne and a 50-tonne crane. With both cranes working together, the team installing the gantry was able to work faster and more efficiently and open the road sooner.

One of the cranes lifted the legs of the gantry into place, while the other was able to install the beam.

The new structures are part of the major improvements to the M621 between junctions 1 and 7. Once the M621 upgrade is complete, traffic will move much more smoothly and safely, especially during peak times.