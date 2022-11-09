The work will mean parts of the M621 at Gildersome interchange will be closed over the next two weekends.

The M621 will be closed eastbound at the interchange, between 9pm on Friday, November 11 and 5am on Monday, November 14.

This work will then switch to the westbound carriageway between 9pm on Friday, November 18 and 5am on Monday, November 21.

The M621 leading into Leeds as the Queens Funeral takes place Picture by Simon Hulme 19th September 2022

Traffic will be diverted off the M621 at junction 27 of the M62.

National Highways put out a statement this week saying this diversion had been agreed in advance with the police.

Speaking this week about the scheme, National Highways Project Manager Oliver Dunderdale said: “This scheme will protect the bridge joints and structure from rainwater damage and reduce the need for emergency repairs in the future.

“It’s important we carry out the work before the severe winter weather arrives. We’ve planned this work to minimise the impact on drivers as much as we can, but this work is unfortunately expected to cause some delays.

“Where possible, customers should plan for longer journeys or choose another route if one is available. We apologise in advance to customers who may be affected and thank you for your patience while this essential work is completed.”