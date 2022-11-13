News you can trust since 1890
M621 Leeds incident: Live updates as crash causes delays on West Yorkshire motorway

A lane has closed after a crash on the M62 this afternoon.

By Abi Whistance
29 minutes ago
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 4:02pm

Queuing traffic is being reported after a crash on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome).

Follow our live blog below for updates.

A crash has been reported on the M62

Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 16:30

Accident cleared

The accident has now been cleared.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 16:30 and 16:45.

Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 16:05

Motorway cameras are showing traffic building up

Motorway cameras are showing a build up of traffic on M62 between J26 and J27.

Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 16:03

Crash reported this afternoon

The crash was first reported at 3.41pm.

