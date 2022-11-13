M621 Leeds incident: Live updates as crash causes delays on West Yorkshire motorway
A lane has closed after a crash on the M62 this afternoon.
Queuing traffic is being reported after a crash on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome).
Live updates as crash causes delays on M62
Accident cleared
The accident has now been cleared.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 16:30 and 16:45.
Motorway cameras are showing traffic building up
Motorway cameras are showing a build up of traffic on M62 between J26 and J27.
Crash reported this afternoon
The crash was first reported at 3.41pm.
