M621 Leeds crash: Emergency services called to serious accident on motorway near Beeston

Emergency services were called to a serious crash on a Leeds motorway on New Year’s Eve.
Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Jan 2024, 07:38 GMT
Highways England reported the crash on the M621 shortly after 8.30pm. The single-vehicle accident happened on the westbound carriageway between Beeston and the junction for the M62.

The westbound carriageway was fully closed while emergency services attended the scene, and a diversion route was put in place.

One lane had reopened by 10pm, with all lanes open by 10.30pm once recovery and crash clear-up had finished.

