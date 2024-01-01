M621 Leeds crash: Emergency services called to serious accident on motorway near Beeston
Emergency services were called to a serious crash on a Leeds motorway on New Year’s Eve.
Highways England reported the crash on the M621 shortly after 8.30pm. The single-vehicle accident happened on the westbound carriageway between Beeston and the junction for the M62.
The westbound carriageway was fully closed while emergency services attended the scene, and a diversion route was put in place.
One lane had reopened by 10pm, with all lanes open by 10.30pm once recovery and crash clear-up had finished.