Live

M62 West Yorkshire traffic updates as crash near Huddersfield causes 30 minute delays

Drivers are facing delays of around 30 minutes on the M62 after a crash on the motorway in West Yorkshire.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 19th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:30 BST

National Highways Yorkshire said police are on scene of the collision, which happened on Friday afternoon between Huddersfield and Brighouse. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

Traffic queueing on the M62 between Huddersfield and Brighouse. Picture: National Highways/Crown 2023Traffic queueing on the M62 between Huddersfield and Brighouse. Picture: National Highways/Crown 2023
Traffic queueing on the M62 between Huddersfield and Brighouse. Picture: National Highways/Crown 2023

M62 crash causes 30 minute delays for drivers in West Yorkshire

17:40 BST

Traffic issues easing

More than an hour after National Highways first warned drivers of delays, there is still congestion in the area. It appears to be easing now though as the agency’s live map shows:

16:34 BST

How the traffic is looking

Here’s how the traffic is looking, according to the National Highways live map.

16:24 BST

Drivers warned of ‘residual delays'

16:24 BST

Traffic halted on motorway

