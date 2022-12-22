M62 West Yorkshire: Slip road near Leeds closed as police at scene of car crash investigation
The westbound exit slip at junction 24, Ainley Top has been closed due to an accident in the early hours of this morning.
Motorists travelling westbound who would normally exit for Huddersfield are being asked to instead use Junction 25 at Brighouse, as the road is currently the scene of a police investigation. A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the slip road at Ainley Top, Junction 24, M62 Westbound.
“Motorists travelling westbound will need to exit at Junction 25 Brighouse as the slip road at Junction 24 is currently closed.
“We ask that people avoid the area, to prevent disruption where possible, whilst work is done to reopen the slip road.”
According to National Highways, normal service is expected to resume on the road just before 9am.