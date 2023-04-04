M62 West Yorkshire: Motorway closed near Leeds due to 'rapid deterioration' of bridge - as it happened
The M62 westbound was fully closed near to Leeds and Wakefield due to the “rapid deterioration” of a bridge joint.
Traffic was stopped on the road shortly after 7am this morning (Tuesday) between junction 31 for Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield to allow for emergency repairs to take place.
Traffic was released shortly after but after two hours the road was closed again due to the “rapid deterioration” of the bridge joint. A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The #M62 in #WestYorkshire is now CLOSED westbound between J31 (#Castleford) and J30 (#Wakefield) due to a damaged bridge joint.
“Specialist resources and contractors are being arranged to emergency repairs to be carried out. Expect disruption throughout the day.”
Here’s how the events unfolded.
Live pictures from the cameras on the M62 motorway show that heavy traffic has built up as a result of the M62 closure.
National Highways have given the below update on this matter:
National Highways is advising drivers that the M62 is closed westbound between junction 31 (Castleford) and junction 30 (Wakefield) due to a snapped bridge joint over River Calder.
The structure is being inspected and specialist resources and contractors are being arranged ahead of emergency repairs.
Congestion is building and road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwayYORKS. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
National Highways have shared the below picture of the snapped bridge joint on the M62 over the River Calder that is requiring emergency repairs:
The M62 remains closed westbound between J31 (Castleford) and J30 (Wakefield) to allow for emergency repairs to take place to a damaged bridge joint.
Specialist resources are required for the repairs to be carried out, and therefore this incident is expected to be ongoing for some time.
The below diversion route details have been provided by National Highways:
Vehicles below 15’9” (4.8m) tall are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:
- Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and join the A655
- Continue for 1 mile until the roundabout with the A639
- Join the A639 and continue for 3 miles until the roundabout with the A642
- Join the A642 and continue for 1 mile to then re-join the M62 westbound at J30
Vehicles above 15’9” (4.8) tall are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:
- Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and take the 4th exit at the roundabout onto the A655
- Continue to the next roundabout and then take the 3rd exit onto the M62 eastbound and continue to the M62/A1M interchange
- Join the A1M northbound and continue for 5 miles to M42
- Exit the A1M and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A63
- Continue on the A63 for 6 miles to the M1 J44
- Take the 1st exit and join the M1 southbound
- Continue onward to then re-join the M62 westbound at Lofthouse Interchange (M1/M62)
National Highways have said that the M62 westbound is expected to be closed until 6pm.