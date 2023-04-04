News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
51 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
1 hour ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why

M62 West Yorkshire: Motorway closed near Leeds due to 'rapid deterioration' of bridge - as it happened

The M62 westbound was fully closed near to Leeds and Wakefield due to the “rapid deterioration” of a bridge joint.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

Traffic was stopped on the road shortly after 7am this morning (Tuesday) between junction 31 for Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield to allow for emergency repairs to take place.

Traffic was released shortly after but after two hours the road was closed again due to the “rapid deterioration” of the bridge joint. A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The #M62 in #WestYorkshire is now CLOSED westbound between J31 (#Castleford) and J30 (#Wakefield) due to a damaged bridge joint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Specialist resources and contractors are being arranged to emergency repairs to be carried out. Expect disruption throughout the day.”

Heavy traffic has built up after the M62 westbound was closed so that emergency repairs could be carried out on the bridge over the River Calder. Photo: National HighwaysHeavy traffic has built up after the M62 westbound was closed so that emergency repairs could be carried out on the bridge over the River Calder. Photo: National Highways
Heavy traffic has built up after the M62 westbound was closed so that emergency repairs could be carried out on the bridge over the River Calder. Photo: National Highways

Here’s how the events unfolded.

M62 westbound closed near Leeds due to ‘rapid deterioration’ of bridge joint - as it happened

Show new updates

M62 westbound closed

Below is the latest update of this incident from National Highways:

Pictures show heavy traffic built up

Live pictures from the cameras on the M62 motorway show that heavy traffic has built up as a result of the M62 closure.

Road expected to be closed into the afternoon

National Highways have given the below update on this matter:

Full statement from National Highways

National Highways have provided the below statement on this matter:

National Highways is advising drivers that the M62 is closed westbound between junction 31 (Castleford) and junction 30 (Wakefield) due to a snapped bridge joint over River Calder.

The structure is being inspected and specialist resources and contractors are being arranged ahead of emergency repairs.

Congestion is building and road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwayYORKS. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

Picture of snapped bridge joint

National Highways have shared the below picture of the snapped bridge joint on the M62 over the River Calder that is requiring emergency repairs:

Diversion route details

The M62 remains closed westbound between J31 (Castleford) and J30 (Wakefield) to allow for emergency repairs to take place to a damaged bridge joint.

Specialist resources are required for the repairs to be carried out, and therefore this incident is expected to be ongoing for some time.

The below diversion route details have been provided by National Highways:

Vehicles below 15’9” (4.8m) tall are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and join the A655
  • Continue for 1 mile until the roundabout with the A639
  • Join the A639 and continue for 3 miles until the roundabout with the A642
  • Join the A642 and continue for 1 mile to then re-join the M62 westbound at J30

Vehicles above 15’9” (4.8) tall are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M62 westbound at J31 and take the 4th exit at the roundabout onto the A655
  • Continue to the next roundabout and then take the 3rd exit onto the M62 eastbound and continue to the M62/A1M interchange
  • Join the A1M northbound and continue for 5 miles to M42
  • Exit the A1M and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A63
  • Continue on the A63 for 6 miles to the M1 J44
  • Take the 1st exit and join the M1 southbound
  • Continue onward to then re-join the M62 westbound at Lofthouse Interchange (M1/M62)

Road expected to be closed until 6pm

National Highways have said that the M62 westbound is expected to be closed until 6pm.

Motorway remains closed and diversion route in place

Works now complete and all lanes have reopened

Home
Page 1 of 1
M62LeedsTrafficCastleford