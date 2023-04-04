National Highways is advising drivers that the M62 is closed westbound between junction 31 (Castleford) and junction 30 (Wakefield) due to a snapped bridge joint over River Calder.

The structure is being inspected and specialist resources and contractors are being arranged ahead of emergency repairs.

Congestion is building and road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwayYORKS. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.