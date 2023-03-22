M62 West Yorkshire: Live as drivers face long queues on motorway and M606 near Leeds and Bradford
Commuters have been warned of long delays on the M62 this morning (22 March) due to ongoing road works.
Narrow lanes and a speed restriction of 50 mph are in place on the M62 due to ongoing road works, causing long delays for commuters this morning. Connecting Leeds tweeted: “Roadworks at M1 Junction 42 / M62 Junction 29 / Lofthouse Interchange. Delays expected.”
Follow our live blog below for updates.
M62 rush hour delays
Page NaN of 0