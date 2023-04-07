News you can trust since 1890
M62 West Yorkshire crash: Live traffic updates as motorway crash near Leeds causes 'severe delays'

A crash has caused severe delays on a motorway near Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

It happened on the M62 eastbound between junction 26 for Chain Bar and junction 27 for Gildersome. The crash was first reported by the AA at around 10.20am and all traffic was stopped for around five minutes.

There are major delays on the eastbound carriageway following the accident. Scroll down for live updates.

Traffic on the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 26, Chain Bar, following a crash near Leeds (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)Traffic on the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 26, Chain Bar, following a crash near Leeds (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)
Traffic on the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 26, Chain Bar, following a crash near Leeds (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Live updates as motorway crash causes severe delays near Leeds

Delays now eased to six minutes

The AA reports: “Delays of six minutes on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.”

Photo: AAPhoto: AA
Photo: AA

Severe delays backing up from Leeds to Brighouse

The AA reports: “Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.”

The location of the crash (Photo: AA)The location of the crash (Photo: AA)
The location of the crash (Photo: AA)

Traffic stopped following crash on M62 near Leeds

The AA reports: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Congestion to J25 (Brighouse). Road has re-opened after traffic was stopped for around five minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.”

