M62 traffic updates: Police confirm three vehicles involved in crash near Leeds that caused six mile queues
National Highways Yorkshire had warned that there was congestion stretching for around six miles on the westbound carriageway on Tuesday morning. Emergency services had temporarily stopped traffic between junction 27 at Leeds and junction 26 at Bradford as they responded to the incident, with all lanes reopened at 8am.
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that three vehicles were involved in what was initially reported as a damage-only collision. A force spokesperson said paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service had also attended, but no serious injuries were reported.
Police statement on M62 crash
West Yorkshire Police has issued the following details:
Police received a report at 6.13am of a three vehicle collision on the M62 westbound between junctions 26 and 27. It was initially reported as a damage-only collision and was led by National Highways. There is a further report of Yorkshire Ambulance Service being in attendance but no reports of serious injuries.
Congestion now cleared
The last of the congestion on the M62 between Leeds and Bradford has now cleared following the crash earlier this morning.
All lanes now reopened
National Highways have thanked drivers for their patience as it was confirmed that all lanes have now reopened:
Recovery work completed after crash
Work to recover the vehicles involved in the crash has now been completed. National Highways says that it expects to be in a position reopen all lanes on the westbound carriageway shortly. One of the four lanes is currently closed.
Update issued on motorway congestion
National Highways has revised its estimate for when normal traffic conditions will resume. It says the incident is now expected to clear between 8.15am and 8.30am, with the last of the congestion clearing between 9am and 9.15am.
The delays on the westbound carriageway are the result of a crash earlier this morning. It happened between junction 27 for Leeds and junction 26 for Bradford. Traffic was stopped for a time while emergency services responded. All but one lane is now open to traffic again.
How the motorway looks at the moment
Here’s the current picture, according to the AA’s live traffic map:
When will traffic get back to normal?
According to its traffic alert system, National Highways expects normal traffic conditions to resume by around 7.45am. There are currently significant delays to journey times and traffic queueing for miles though.
Queues stretching for six miles on approach to crash site
National Highways is reporting that traffic has now been released but one lane of four remains closed at this time. It says there’s now a 45-minute delay on the approach to the crash site, with six miles of congestion.
Traffic stopped as emergency services respond to crash
Drivers are being warned about congestion building on the M62 westbound this morning as emergency services respond to a crash involving a number of vehicles.