Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

M62 traffic updates: Drivers warned as motorway crash between Leeds and Bradford causes six-mile queues

Drivers faced delays of up to 45 minutes on the M62 in West Yorkshire after a crash involving a number of vehicles.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:03 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:20 BST

National Highways Yorkshire warned that there was congestion stretching for around six miles on the westbound carriageway on Tuesday morning. Emergency services had temporarily stopped traffic between junction 27 at Leeds and junction 26 at Bradford as they responded to the incident, with all lanes reopened at 8am.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

Traffic queuing on the M62 westbound carriageway after a collision involving a number of vehicles. Picture: National Highways/Crown 2023Traffic queuing on the M62 westbound carriageway after a collision involving a number of vehicles. Picture: National Highways/Crown 2023
Traffic queuing on the M62 westbound carriageway after a collision involving a number of vehicles. Picture: National Highways/Crown 2023

M62 crash: Traffic stopped on motorway between Leeds and Bradford after crash involving multiple cars

Show new updates
09:04 BST

Congestion now cleared

The last of the congestion on the M62 between Leeds and Bradford has now cleared following the crash earlier this morning.

08:04 BST

All lanes now reopened

National Highways have thanked drivers for their patience as it was confirmed that all lanes have now reopened:

07:55 BST

Recovery work completed after crash

Work to recover the vehicles involved in the crash has now been completed. National Highways says that it expects to be in a position reopen all lanes on the westbound carriageway shortly. One of the four lanes is currently closed.

07:48 BSTUpdated 07:55 BST

Update issued on motorway congestion

National Highways has revised its estimate for when normal traffic conditions will resume. It says the incident is now expected to clear between 8.15am and 8.30am, with the last of the congestion clearing between 9am and 9.15am.

The delays on the westbound carriageway are the result of a crash earlier this morning. It happened between junction 27 for Leeds and junction 26 for Bradford. Traffic was stopped for a time while emergency services responded. All but one lane is now open to traffic again.

07:18 BST

How the motorway looks at the moment

Here’s the current picture, according to the AA’s live traffic map:

07:15 BST

When will traffic get back to normal?

According to its traffic alert system, National Highways expects normal traffic conditions to resume by around 7.45am. There are currently significant delays to journey times and traffic queueing for miles though.

07:06 BSTUpdated 07:06 BST

Queues stretching for six miles on approach to crash site

National Highways is reporting that traffic has now been released but one lane of four remains closed at this time. It says there’s now a 45-minute delay on the approach to the crash site, with six miles of congestion.

06:58 BST

Traffic stopped as emergency services respond to crash

Drivers are being warned about congestion building on the M62 westbound this morning as emergency services respond to a crash involving a number of vehicles.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:DriversM62LeedsBradfordEmergency servicesWest Yorkshire