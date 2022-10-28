Essential waterproofing work is set to begin on two bridges that carry the M62 over Tingley Interchange at Junction 28.

This work protects the bridge joints and structure from rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future. To carry this out safely, the eastbound bridge section of the M62 at Junction 28 will be closed from 8pm on Friday, October 28 until 5am on Monday, October 31.

National Highways are advising eastbound motorway traffic to leave the M62 at junction 27 onto the M621 and back to the M62 via the M1. Local traffic will be diverted onto the local road network at Tingley roundabout.

Essential waterproofing work is set to begin on two bridges that carry the M62 over Tingley Interchange at Junction 28. Picture: Google

Project Manager Kevan Chambers said: “We’re mindful that this scheme, combined with other essential work going on close by in south Leeds, is unfortunately expected to cause delay and disruption. However, by completing this work now our customers will see fewer closures on this section of motorway in the future.

“We’ve worked to minimise the impact on drivers; however, we strongly advise road users planning to travel in this area to plan for longer journeys or choose another route if one is available.”

Plans are currently being finalised for other essential upgrade work and maintenance schemes on the M62 between junctions 27 (Gildersome) and 26 (Chain Bar).