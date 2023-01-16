National Highways is upgrading 5km of steel central barrier to concrete on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse). Lighting on this stretch of road will also be upgraded.

The scheme will later go on to replace 4km of the steel central barrier with a concrete one on the M1 between junctions 42 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle) and at junction 7 of the M621 (Stourton).

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We have done our best to mitigate the potential for delays by keeping three lanes of traffic running, only putting full closures in place overnight when traffic is lightest and and making sure everybody is kept informed of the closures. However, we are unfortunately expecting to see some significant delays, especially at peak times.

National Highways is upgrading 5km of steel central barrier to concrete on the M62. Picture: James Hardisty

“We strongly advise people planning to travel in this area to plan their journeys in advance, avoid busy periods and find alternative routes if this is possible, as well as allowing more time to reach their destination."

Full overnight closures will be in place on the M62 eastbound between junctions 28 and 29 until Thursday (January 19). The closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each night.

