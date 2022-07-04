Police blocked off a portion of the road while they reason with protestors.
The protesters are calling for a cut on fuel duty.
Demonstrations are expected to take place across the country.
West Yorkshire Police told the YEP a 'small number' had arrived in West Yorkshire.
They are currently at Ferrybridge services in Pontefract.
Police said there was currently "no disruption" to the motorway network.
A police spokesperson said: "Police are speaking with a small group of protestors at Ferrybridge services and there is currently no disruption to the motorway network."
More to follow.