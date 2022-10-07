M62: Live updates as lorry stranded across two lanes near Leeds after 'blowout'
Two lanes on the M62 near Leeds have been blocked by a lorry following a “blowout”.
The M62 eastbound has been blocked between junction 29 for the M1 and junction 30 near to Rothwell, to the south of Leeds.
In a statement on Twitter, National Highways said: “2 lanes (of 3) closed on the #M62 eastbound between J29 (#M1) and J30 (#Rothwell) due to a lorry which has had a blowout and is now stranded across 2 lanes.
"Recovery being arranged. Slow traffic on approach.”
There is currently two miles of congestion on the approach to the incident.
Traffic now running smoothly
Traffic easing on the M62
All lanes now reopened but delays remain
National Highways has posted the below tweet:
Incident expected to clear in the next half an hour
In a release earlier this morning, Highways England said that it expects the M62 eastbound to be cleared between 8.15am and 8.30am.
Live map shows extent of traffic
Miles of congestion on the approach
Drivers are urged to allow extra journey time this morning as there is currently over two miles of congestion on the approach to the incident on the M62 eastbound.