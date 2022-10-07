The M62 eastbound has been blocked between junction 29 for the M1 and junction 30 near to Rothwell, to the south of Leeds.

In a statement on Twitter, National Highways said: “2 lanes (of 3) closed on the #M62 eastbound between J29 (#M1) and J30 (#Rothwell) due to a lorry which has had a blowout and is now stranded across 2 lanes.

Recovery work is taking place.

"Recovery being arranged. Slow traffic on approach.”

There is currently two miles of congestion on the approach to the incident.