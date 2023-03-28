News you can trust since 1890
M62: Live updates as closures on motorway near Leeds following police incident lead to 45 minutes delays

An incident on the M62 near Leeds has resulted in drivers being delayed by 45 minutes.

By Charles Gray
Published 28th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 19:01 BST

The incident has happened on the eastbound carriageway within junction 28 for Leeds. A spokesperson for National Highways said: “There are 45 minute delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire eastbound following an incident within J28 (Leeds).

“All closures have been removed so delays should start to ease now.”

For updates on this incident check our live blog below.

Traffic on the M62 eastbound near Leeds. Photo: National Highways
Lane closures on the M62 near Leeds cause delays

Police contacted

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information about this incident

Road now clear

National Highways has yet to provide an update on this incident but the live picture below from their website appears to show that the road is now clear:

National Highways have released the below statement about this incident on their Twitter page:

