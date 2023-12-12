M62: Live as miles of congestion builds up on motorway near Leeds after HGV breaks down at rush hour
National Highways has said that approximately eight miles of congestion has built up on the M62 westbound from where the vehicle has broken down near Huddersfield and back towards Leeds.
One lane has been closed and drivers are told to expect an extra hour to be added on to their journey times.
All lanes reopened
National Highways announced earlier that all lanes have now reopened but that delays remain.
Congestion remains
The National Highways website states that congestion remains on the M62 between junctions 22 and 26 and that normal traffic conditions are not expected until after 7pm.
