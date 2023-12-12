Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

M62: Live as miles of congestion builds up on motorway near Leeds after HGV breaks down at rush hour

Miles of congestion has built up on the M62 westbound after HGV broke down on the road in West Yorkshire.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Dec 2023, 17:44 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 17:44 GMT
National Highways has said that approximately eight miles of congestion has built up on the M62 westbound from where the vehicle has broken down near Huddersfield and back towards Leeds.

One lane has been closed and drivers are told to expect an extra hour to be added on to their journey times.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Live as HGV breakdown on M62 causes miles of congestion

18:33 GMT

All lanes reopened

National Highways announced earlier that all lanes have now reopened but that delays remain.

18:04 GMT

Congestion remains

The National Highways website states that congestion remains on the M62 between junctions 22 and 26 and that normal traffic conditions are not expected until after 7pm.

17:43 GMT

Live as HGV breakdown on M62 causes traffic

A broken down HGV on the M62 westbound near Huddersfield has caused eight miles of traffic to build up

