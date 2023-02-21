Live as M62 vehicle fire closes lane causing delays at Tingley Roundabout and Gildersome Interchange

The incident was first reported at 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday) and National Highways says that it is affecting traffic between junction 28 for Tingley and junction 27 for the M621.

Highways says that one of three lanes has been closed and there are currently delays of around 10 minutes. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 6pm and 6.15pm later today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the latest on this ongoing incident follow our live blog below.

Traffic on the M62 westbound this evening