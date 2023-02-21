M62 Leeds: Vehicle fire closes lane causing delays at Tingley Roundabout and Gildersome Interchange
Traffic has been delayed on the M62 westbound in Leeds due to a vehicle fire on the road.
The incident was first reported at 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday) and National Highways says that it is affecting traffic between junction 28 for Tingley and junction 27 for the M621.
Highways says that one of three lanes has been closed and there are currently delays of around 10 minutes. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 6pm and 6.15pm later today.
For the latest on this ongoing incident follow our live blog below.
Live as M62 vehicle fire closes lane causing delays at Tingley Roundabout and Gildersome Interchange
Below is the most recent picture from the M62 westbound, as Highways says that it expects traffic to return to normal in the next hour.
The below image on the National Highways live traffic site shows that there are delays on the M62 westbound between junction 27 and 28 near Leeds where the vehicle fire has taken place.