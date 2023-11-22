A Leeds motorway was closed in both directions after a woman was seen in distress on a bridge.

Police were called to the M62 Eastbound at 10.41am near junction 27. A full closure was put in place over both carriages of the motorway between junctions 27 and 28 until the woman was brought down safely by officers.

The person is now safe and in the care of emergency services.

