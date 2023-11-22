M62 Leeds traffic: Police called to motorway after distressed woman seen on bridge
Police were called to the M62 Eastbound at 10.41am near junction 27. A full closure was put in place over both carriages of the motorway between junctions 27 and 28 until the woman was brought down safely by officers.
The person is now safe and in the care of emergency services.
Emergency services at the scene
This live image shows emergency services dealing with the incident between junctions 27 and 28.
The motorway is closed in both directions.
The location of the incident
The AA reports: "All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to police incident on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley)."
Delays increasing
The AA reports: "Severe delays of twelve minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed ten mph.
"Severe delays of ten minutes on M62 Eastbound between Chain Bar and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph."
Motorway reopens but delays remain
All lanes have now reopened following the police incident, the AA says, but severe delays remain in both directions.
There are delays of 20 minutes on the westbound carriageway and delays of 12 minutes on the eastbound carriageway.
We are awaiting a statement from West Yorkshire Police on the nature of the incident.
Motorway was closed due to concern for person's safety
Full statement from West Yorkshire Police
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to the M62 Eastbound near junction 27 at 10.41am after a woman was seen in distress on a bridge over the motorway.
"A full closure was put in place over both carriages of the motorway between junctions 27 and 28 until the woman was brought down safely by officers."
Delays now clear
Traffic has returned to normal following the earlier closure.