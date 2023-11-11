Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

M62 Leeds traffic: Live updates as roadworks close motorway lanes between Bradford and Brighouse

There are long delays on the M62 near Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT
Two lanes are closed on the westbound carriageway between Bradford and Brighouse, causing three miles of slow-moving traffic backing up to Birstall and the M621 for Leeds. Highways England has advised drivers to allow extra time before travelling.

Scroll down for live traffic updates.

Live updates as lane closures cause severe delays on the M62 near Leeds

12:41 GMT

Disruption expected to last into the afternoon

Responding to a user on X, formerly Twitter, National Highways confirmed the lane closures are due to remain until "later this afternoon".

12:39 GMT

Delays back to Morley

AA/GoogleAA/Google
12:38 GMT

Delays now 50 minutes

There are now very severe delays on the M62 westbound due to lane closures between Bradford and Brighouse.

Slow-moving traffic has backed up for four miles, to the M621 and further east to Morley.

11:35 GMT

Delays rise to 21 minutes - AA

The AA reports: "Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed ten mph."

11:32 GMT

Live cameras show slow-moving traffic

J27, M621 - Leeds

motorwaycameras.co.ukmotorwaycameras.co.uk
J26, M606 - Bradford

11:22 GMT

Severe delays building back to Leeds - AA

The AA reports: "M62: Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed ten mph."

11:20 GMT

Two lane closures on the M62 westbound

Two lanes are closed on the westbound carriageway between Bradford and Brighouse, causing three miles of slow-moving traffic backing up to Birstall and the M621 for Leeds.

