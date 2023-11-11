M62 Leeds traffic: Live updates as roadworks close motorway lanes between Bradford and Brighouse
Two lanes are closed on the westbound carriageway between Bradford and Brighouse, causing three miles of slow-moving traffic backing up to Birstall and the M621 for Leeds. Highways England has advised drivers to allow extra time before travelling.
Disruption expected to last into the afternoon
Responding to a user on X, formerly Twitter, National Highways confirmed the lane closures are due to remain until "later this afternoon".
Delays back to Morley
Delays now 50 minutes
There are now very severe delays on the M62 westbound due to lane closures between Bradford and Brighouse.
Slow-moving traffic has backed up for four miles, to the M621 and further east to Morley.
Delays rise to 21 minutes - AA
The AA reports: "Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed ten mph."
Live cameras show slow-moving traffic
J27, M621 - Leeds
J26, M606 - Bradford
Severe delays building back to Leeds - AA
The AA reports: "M62: Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed ten mph."
Two lane closures on the M62 westbound
