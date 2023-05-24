Leeds news you can trust since 1890
M62 Leeds: Three miles of congestion as broken down vehicle causes lane closures in Morley and Tingley

Large queues have built up on the M62 near Leeds due to a broken down vehicle.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th May 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:00 BST

National Highways Yorkshire is reporting the incident as being on the eastbound carriageway within junction 28 near Morley and Tingley.

One lane (of three) is now closed due to the broken down vehicle, with traffic briefly held. Delays of 45 minutes above normal and four miles of congestion on the approach are being reported.

Traffic is queueing almost back to junction 26 Cleckheaton. Follow below for live updates.

One lane (of three) is now closed due to the broken down vehicle. Picture: motorwaycamerasOne lane (of three) is now closed due to the broken down vehicle. Picture: motorwaycameras
Live updates as broken down vehicle causes long delays on M62

16:58 BST

All lanes now open

15:38 BST

Lane closures announced

1 lane (of 3) is now closed due to the broken down vehicle. Traffic was briefly held.

15:31 BST

45 minute delays

Delays of 45 minutes above normal and four miles of congestion on the approach are being reported.

15:24 BST

Delays eastbound

The incident is on the eastbound carriageway within J28 near Morley and Tingley.

