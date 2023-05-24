M62 Leeds: Three miles of congestion as broken down vehicle causes lane closures in Morley and Tingley
National Highways Yorkshire is reporting the incident as being on the eastbound carriageway within junction 28 near Morley and Tingley.
One lane (of three) is now closed due to the broken down vehicle, with traffic briefly held. Delays of 45 minutes above normal and four miles of congestion on the approach are being reported.
Traffic is queueing almost back to junction 26 Cleckheaton. Follow below for live updates.
Live updates as broken down vehicle causes long delays on M62
All lanes now open
