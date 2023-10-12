Shocking new pictures have emerged of a huge lorry fire that has closed a section of the M62 near Leeds.

Lane closures were put in place along the M62 westbound between junction 32 Castleford and junction 31 Hopetown overnight due to a roaring lorry fire.

Emergency services, including West Yorkshire Fire and West Yorkshire Police were on the scene throughout the night as work continued to contain the fire. The road remained closed throughout much of this mornings peak traffic period.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 2.40 this morning to the Westbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 31 and 32 to reports of a large vehicle on fire. We sent three crews, Pontefract, Castleford and Featherstone, who extinguished a fire in a lorry.

National Highways Yorkshire took to social media to share images of the burnt out lorry. Pictures: National Highways

“All crews had left the scene by 04.48am. There are no reports of any injuries.”

National Highways Yorkshire took to social media to share images of the burnt out lorry, detailing that a “complex recovery and clear-up operation” would be ongoing throughout the morning.

In an update shared within the last hour, National Highways said: “The M62 westbound in West Yorkshire has reopened between J32 Pontefract and J31 Hopetown following an earlier lorry fire.