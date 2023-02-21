News you can trust since 1890
M62 Leeds: Exit slip road to 'remain closed for several hours' for burst water main 'investigation'

A key slip road on the M62 near Leeds is set to “remain closed for several hours”.

By Alex Grant
1 hour ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 8:45am

The M62 junction 30 (Oulton) eastbound exit slip road is closed due to a possible burst water main.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

The M62 junction 30 (Oulton) eastbound exit slip road is closed. Picture: Motorway Cameras England

Driver advice

Drivers are being warned to plan ahead with delays expected.

Traffic continues to build

Motorway Cameras England shows that a steady flow of traffic continues to build at nearby junctions.

Lengthy closure

National Highways Yorkshire

National Highways Yorkshire has advised that the M62 junction 30 (Oulton) eastbound exit slip road is closed due to a possible burst water main. Investigation work is underway.

LeedsM62