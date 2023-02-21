Live
M62 Leeds: Exit slip road to 'remain closed for several hours' for burst water main 'investigation'
A key slip road on the M62 near Leeds is set to “remain closed for several hours”.
The M62 junction 30 (Oulton) eastbound exit slip road is closed due to a possible burst water main.
Motorway Cameras England shows that a steady flow of traffic continues to build at nearby junctions.
National Highways Yorkshire has advised that the M62 junction 30 (Oulton) eastbound exit slip road is closed due to a possible burst water main. Investigation work is underway.
