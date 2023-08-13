The motorway has been closed this afternoon (Sunday) between junction 24 and 23 due to an incident led by West Yorkshire Police.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “More information to follow shortly.
“Delays are building in both directions.”
For the latest updates follow our live blog below:
Live as M62 closed in both directions
Incident resolved
National Highways have said that the incident has now been resolved and the road is in the process of being reopened in both directions.
Delays of 30 minutes remain.
M62 closed
Page 1 of 1