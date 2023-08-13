Leeds news you can trust since 1890
M62 Huddersfield: Live updates as motorway closed in both directions near Leeds due to police incident

The M62 has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

The motorway has been closed this afternoon (Sunday) between junction 24 and 23 due to an incident led by West Yorkshire Police.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “More information to follow shortly.

“Delays are building in both directions.”

For the latest updates follow our live blog below:

13:17 BST

Incident resolved

National Highways have said that the incident has now been resolved and the road is in the process of being reopened in both directions.

Delays of 30 minutes remain.

13:06 BST

M62 closed

