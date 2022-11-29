Live
M62 fire: Live updates with delays 'up to 60 minutes' near Leeds in West Yorkshire
A lorry fire has caused delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire.
M62 delays following lorry fire
Key Events
- Delays remain despite reopening
- Images show destroyed vehicle
Images show extent of damage and delays still in place
Opened up again
Comment from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews are dealing with a HGV on fire on the M62 between Junction 23 and 22 Westbound. The carriageway is currently closed Westbound. “
Closure on M62 westbound confirmed
Confirmation of lorry fire
