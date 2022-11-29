News you can trust since 1890
M62 fire: Live updates with delays 'up to 60 minutes' near Leeds in West Yorkshire

A lorry fire has caused delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

By Tom Coates
4 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 8:37am

A vehicle has been destroyed. Image: National Highways

M62 delays following lorry fire

  • Delays remain despite reopening
  • Images show destroyed vehicle
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 08:35

Images show extent of damage and delays still in place

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 08:35

Opened up again

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 08:31

Comment from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews are dealing with a HGV on fire on the M62 between Junction 23 and 22 Westbound. The carriageway is currently closed Westbound. “

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 08:30

Closure on M62 westbound confirmed

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 08:29

Confirmation of lorry fire

