News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

M62 crash: Police on the scene of crash between car and lorry near Leeds

A crash near Leeds caused delays of nearly an hour on the M62 this morning (23 January).

By Abi Whistance
58 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 9:23am

Lanes 1 and 2 were closed on the M62 westbound between J30 (Oulton) and J29 (M1) due to a crash involving a car and a lorry today (23 January). West Yorkshire Police first received reports of the crash at 7.31am, with congestion continuing throughout the morning.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, with officers still on the scene.

Hide Ad
Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the M62 westbound

Live updates as police on the scene of M62 crash with delays of nearly an hour

Show new updates

Road now reopened but severe delays remain

Overturned vehicle reported just after 8am

The AA Route Planner is showing lengthy delays and congestion from J30 to J29. It was first reported at 8.09am.

Eight miles of congestion

Approximate delay of 45 minutes

Home
Page 1 of 1
PoliceM62LeedsWest Yorkshire Police