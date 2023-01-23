M62 crash: Police on the scene of crash between car and lorry near Leeds
A crash near Leeds caused delays of nearly an hour on the M62 this morning (23 January).
Lanes 1 and 2 were closed on the M62 westbound between J30 (Oulton) and J29 (M1) due to a crash involving a car and a lorry today (23 January). West Yorkshire Police first received reports of the crash at 7.31am, with congestion continuing throughout the morning.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, with officers still on the scene.
Live updates as police on the scene of M62 crash with delays of nearly an hour
The AA Route Planner is showing lengthy delays and congestion from J30 to J29. It was first reported at 8.09am.