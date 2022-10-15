Crews from West Yorkshire Police and the fire service attended the incident on the M62 near Huddersfield last night (Friday) after receiving numerous calls from concerned witnesses saying it “doesn’t look good”.

Fortunately the driver was okay and there were no reported injuries.

Pictures shared by police in a tweet, which can be viewed below, show that the car became trapped under the lorry and suffered significant damage to the windshield.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Multiple 999's into West Yorkshire Police’s Contact Management Centre last night to report a ‘car with a tyre blowout is trapped under a lorry, doesn't look good’

“Our Motorway Patrol attended with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways thinking the worst.

“Luckily the driver was OK with no reported injuries.”