M62 crash: Major delays on the motorway near Leeds as police called to crash - live updates
There are major delays on the M62 near Leeds following a crash.
It has happened on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 27 (Leeds) and junction 26 (Bradford).
West Yorkshire Police are on site.
Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Live updates as police called to crash on the M62 near Leeds
Key Events
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the M62 junction 27 westbound at 12.06pm today to a report of a collision involving a car and two lorries.
“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
“The Highways Agency remains at the scene.”
Traffic now released but major delays remain in the area
Major delays on the approach to the crash
Major delays are building on the M62 westbound, which is closed due to a crash.
The AA reports: “Two lanes closed and severe delays due to crash on M62 Westbound from J27 M621 (Gildersome) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J28 (Tingley). Queuing traffic on the Easdtbound carriageway as onlookers slow to look at accident. ”