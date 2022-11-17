News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

LiveM62 crash: Live updates as police and ambulance service attend crash near Leeds and traffic delay warning issued

The ambulance service and police have been called to a crash on the M62 near Leeds.

By Tom Coates
3 hours ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 7:32am

Scroll down for live updates.

The image shows traffic at J26 - lanes have been closed between J26 and J25. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk

M62 crash updates

Show new updates
Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 10:07

All lanes open but delays remain

Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 08:29

15 miles of congestion

There is only one lane closed now but National Highways have warned people to expect 15 miles of congestion.

Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 08:25

Closed lanes being opened

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed to the YEP that closed lanes are being opened.

Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 07:49

Police confirm a female has been taken to hospital

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the YEP: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the westbound M62 near to Junction 25. The collision took place at around 5:35am this morning. A female has been taken to hospital. Lane closures are currently in place.”

Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 07:33

Six miles of congestion

National Highways have provided a further update, confirming there is six miles of congestion.

Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 07:11

Confirmation of crash and lane closures

Home
Page 1 of 1
M62Leeds