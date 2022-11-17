LiveM62 crash: Live updates as police and ambulance service attend crash near Leeds and traffic delay warning issued
The ambulance service and police have been called to a crash on the M62 near Leeds.
M62 crash updates
All lanes open but delays remain
15 miles of congestion
There is only one lane closed now but National Highways have warned people to expect 15 miles of congestion.
Closed lanes being opened
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed to the YEP that closed lanes are being opened.
Police confirm a female has been taken to hospital
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the YEP: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the westbound M62 near to Junction 25. The collision took place at around 5:35am this morning. A female has been taken to hospital. Lane closures are currently in place.”
Six miles of congestion
National Highways have provided a further update, confirming there is six miles of congestion.