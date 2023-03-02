M62 crash: Live updates as crash causes chaos near Leeds with seven miles of traffic and 45-minute delays
Drivers are being warned about continued disruption on the M62 near Leeds after a crash caused lane closures.
The crash, which was reported by National Highways at 7.53am, lead to three of four lanes being closed on the Westbound carriageway between J25 (Brighouse) and J24 (Huddersfield).
Although the carriageway has now reopened, drivers were warned shortly before 9am that delays of approximately 45 minutes are still being experienced on the approach to the crash site.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Major disruption as crashes closes three lanes on M62
National Highways says all lanes are now open on the M62 westbound between J25 (Brighouse) and J24 (Huddersfield). There are delays of approximately 45 minutes though on the approach to the crash site and seven miles of congestion in the area.
AA Route Planner is showing severe congestion. It reads: “Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M62.”