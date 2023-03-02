News you can trust since 1890
M62 crash: Live updates as crash causes chaos near Leeds with seven miles of traffic and 45-minute delays

Drivers are being warned about continued disruption on the M62 near Leeds after a crash caused lane closures.

Abi Whistance
Abi Whistance
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:17am

The crash, which was reported by National Highways at 7.53am, lead to three of four lanes being closed on the Westbound carriageway between J25 (Brighouse) and J24 (Huddersfield).

Although the carriageway has now reopened, drivers were warned shortly before 9am that delays of approximately 45 minutes are still being experienced on the approach to the crash site.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

Traffic on the M62 in West Yorkshire after a crash on the westbound carriageway led to lane closures. Picture: Crown 2023/National Highways
Major disruption as crashes closes three lanes on M62

Seven miles of congestion reported

National Highways says all lanes are now open on the M62 westbound between J25 (Brighouse) and J24 (Huddersfield). There are delays of approximately 45 minutes though on the approach to the crash site and seven miles of congestion in the area.

Severe congestion shown on route planner

AA Route Planner is showing severe congestion. It reads: “Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M62.”

Approximately four miles of congestion

M62LeedsDriversHuddersfieldBrighouse