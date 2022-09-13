News you can trust since 1890
M62 crash: Live traffic updates following three-vehicle motorway crash near Leeds

There has been a three-vehicle crash on the M62 near Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:51 am

It happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 31 for Normanton and junction 30 for Rothwell/Oulton.

The crash was first reported to the AA at around 7am.

Traffic on the westbound carriageway approaching the crash (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 08:52

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 08:52

Police statement

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 08:51

Lane closed and severe delays

One lane is closed and there are severe delays on the approach to the crash at junction 31.

The AA reports: “Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J32A A1(M) J41 and J31 A655 (Castleford).

“Average speed five mph.”

Photo: AA
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 08:49

