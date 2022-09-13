M62 crash: Live traffic updates following three-vehicle motorway crash near Leeds
There has been a three-vehicle crash on the M62 near Leeds.
It happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 31 for Normanton and junction 30 for Rothwell/Oulton.
The crash was first reported to the AA at around 7am.
Scroll down for live updates.
Live traffic updates following three-vehicle motorway crash near Leeds
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 08:52
Police statement
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the crash.
No injuries have been reported.
Lane closed and severe delays
One lane is closed and there are severe delays on the approach to the crash at junction 31.
The AA reports: “Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J32A A1(M) J41 and J31 A655 (Castleford).
“Average speed five mph.”
Crash on the M62
There has been a crash on the M62 near Leeds.
It happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 31 for Normanton and junction 30 for Rothwell/Oulton.
The crash was first reported to the AA at around 7am.