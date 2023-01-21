M62 crash: Live traffic updates after police close motorway near Leeds due to vehicle fire
The M62 has been closed near Leeds due to a vehicle fire.
The eastbound carriageway was closed between J26, for the M606 (Bradford) and J27 for the M621 (Leeds). Emergency services, including West Yorkshire Police, have been called out to the motorway and there are traffic delays of 20 minutes.
The eastbound carriegway has now reopened to traffic, but two lanes remain closed between J26 (Bradford) and J27 (Leeds) following the vehicle fire.
There are now delays of 20 minutes, backing up for three miles.
This live map from the AA shows heavy traffic backing up to Cleckheaton.
Traffic is being diverted via the hollow circle diversion symbol, Highways England has confirmed.
Here is the full diversion route:
- Driving East, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 26 offslip road and proceed to the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 5th exit onto A58 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the roundabout with the A650.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A650 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A62.
- At the roundabout, take the 5th exit onto the A62 and proceed along this road for approximately 100m to the junction for the onslip road for the M62 Motorway (Junction 27).
- Turn left onto the slip road to rejoin M62 East
