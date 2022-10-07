Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are now closed following this incident on the M62

A crash involving multiple cars is causing delays of up to an hour on the M62 eastbound between junction 21 and junction 22.

A tweet from National Highways said: “The #M62 eastbound between J21 (#Milnrow) and J22 (#Denshaw), traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"There is currently approx. 4 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times. We will keep you updated.”