M62 crash: Huge delays of up to an hour expected after multi-car crash near Leeds
A car crash on the M62 is causing huge delays of up to an hour.
A crash involving multiple cars is causing delays of up to an hour on the M62 eastbound between junction 21 and junction 22.
A tweet from National Highways said: “The #M62 eastbound between J21 (#Milnrow) and J22 (#Denshaw), traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to a multi-vehicle collision.
"There is currently approx. 4 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times. We will keep you updated.”
Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are now closed between junction 21 and junction 22 following this incident, with lane 1 remaining open past the scene.