News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

M62 crash: Huge delays of up to an hour expected after multi-car crash near Leeds

A car crash on the M62 is causing huge delays of up to an hour.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:33 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:34 pm
Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are now closed following this incident on the M62
Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are now closed following this incident on the M62

A crash involving multiple cars is causing delays of up to an hour on the M62 eastbound between junction 21 and junction 22.

A tweet from National Highways said: “The #M62 eastbound between J21 (#Milnrow) and J22 (#Denshaw), traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"There is currently approx. 4 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times. We will keep you updated.”

Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are now closed between junction 21 and junction 22 following this incident, with lane 1 remaining open past the scene.

M62Leeds