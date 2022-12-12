M62 crash: Emergency services called to three-car crash on the motorway near Leeds
Emergency services have been called out to a multi-car crash on the motorway near Leeds.
It happened at about 4.20pm today (Monday). West Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a three-car crash on the M62 Eastbound, between junction 29 (for the M1) and junction 30 (for the A642).
The crash blocked the hard shoulder and the inside lane was closed, causing delays. A police spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported, and the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder.”
The crash was cleared by 5.25pm.