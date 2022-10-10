M62 closure near Leeds: Huge queues build following diesel spillage across the carriageway
The M62 westbound carriageway has been closed between Leeds and Bradford following a huge diesel spillage across the road.
Miles of traffic is building up on the road and National Highways say that the clean up operation between junctions 28 and 27 for Leeds and Bradford respectively may last for much of the evening.
Diversion routes are in place but could add an extra 45 minutes on to journey times.
Crews from the fire service are assisting with the clear up.
Drivers are urged to allow for extra journey time this afternoon.
Road reopened
Closure to remain in place all night
National Highways has issued an update about the closure in place on the westbound carriageway between junction 28 (Leeds) and junction 27 (M621).
It says it has now been confirmed that all four lanes will need resurfacing and the road will remain closed throughout the night.
Drivers are being warned that long delays remain on the approach to the closure.
Traffic remains on the M62
Pictures show roadworks continue on the M62.
‘Complex clear up works’ ongoing
National Highways has said that “complex” clear-up works will be ongoing for much of the evening and that there are currently delays of an hour.
Diversion route in place
The following diversion route has been provided by National Highways:
- Exit the M62 westbound at J28
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A650 and continue for 3 miles until the junction with the M62 J27
- At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the A62 and continue for 200 metres until the next roundabout
- Take the 2nd exit to then re-join the M62 westbound at J27
Three miles of congestion
In its latest tweet (below) National Highways states that there is now three miles of congestion on the approach to the incident.
Lorry ‘ruptured its fuel tank’
On its website, National Highways states that a lorry ruptured its fuel tank, which resulting in its load of diesel pouring onto the road surface and covering all four lanes of the M62 westbound carriageway.
Below is the latest tweet on this ongoing incident from National Highways: