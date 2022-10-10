Miles of traffic is building up on the road and National Highways say that the clean up operation between junctions 28 and 27 for Leeds and Bradford respectively may last for much of the evening.

Diversion routes are in place but could add an extra 45 minutes on to journey times.

Fire crews are helping with the clear up of the diesel spillage.

Drivers are urged to allow for extra journey time this afternoon.