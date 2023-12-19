A serious crash between a HGV and an electric bike has closed a carriageway on the M62 causing disruption for commuters this morning (December 19).

Emergency services are still on the scene of the crash, on the westbound carriageway of the motorway at junction 30, which happened shortly after 1am this morning.

The carriageway was still closed as of 7.30am, according to National Highways Yorkshire. Traffic is reportedly queuing from Junction 30 A642 (Rothwell) to Junction 29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are continuing to attend on the westbound carriageway of the M62 at junction 30 following a serious collision between a HGV and a rider on an electrically assisted bike just after 1.17am this morning.

Emergency services are still on the scene of the crash, on the westbound carriageway of the motorway at junction 30, which happened shortly after 1am this morning. Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk.

"The cycle rider received serious injuries in the incident. The motorway remains closed at the junction while police investigations and work to recover the HGV remain ongoing. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and are thanked for their patience.”

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], National Highways Yorkshire said: “The M62 remains CLOSED westbound between J30 near Wakefield & J29 Lofthouse due to a serious collision.