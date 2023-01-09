Live updates as crash and lane closures cause delays on M62 in West Yorkshire

The crash happened on the M62 eastbound between J21 (Milnrow) and J22 (Saddleworth), causing congestion backing up to Leeds.

The AA says: “Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Queues have not been helped by earlier accident. There is congestion on the Chain Bar Roundabout as traffic queues to enter the motorway and along the A58 Whitehall Road back up.”