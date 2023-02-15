News you can trust since 1890
M62 Bradford crash: Live traffic updates as emergency services called to motorway crash near Leeds

There are severe delays on the M62 near Leeds following a crash.

By Abbey Maclure
41 minutes ago

Highways England first reported the accident at 2.30pm. It happened on the eastbound carriageway at junction 26, for Bradford, and emergency services have been called out to the scene.

There is now four miles of congestion backing up to Leeds, adding 30 minutes to travel times. Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

There are delays of 30 minutes following the crash on the M62 near Leeds (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Live updates as emergency services called to motorway crash near Leeds

Key Events

All lanes now open - but 40 minute delays remain

Heavy congestion on the M62 eastbound

Live traffic updates from the AA show heavy congestion on the M62 eastbound following the earlier collision, backing up to the Lofthouse junction.

Severe delays

There is now four miles of congestion backing up to Leeds, adding 30 minutes to travel times.

Emergency services called to crash on M62

There are severe delays on the M62 near Leeds following a crash. 

Highways England first reported the accident at 2.30pm. It happened on the eastbound carriageway at junction 26, for Bradford, and emergency services have been called out to the scene.

Highways EnglandLeedsM62Bradford