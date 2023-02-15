M62 Bradford crash: Live traffic updates as emergency services called to motorway crash near Leeds
There are severe delays on the M62 near Leeds following a crash.
Highways England first reported the accident at 2.30pm. It happened on the eastbound carriageway at junction 26, for Bradford, and emergency services have been called out to the scene.
There is now four miles of congestion backing up to Leeds, adding 30 minutes to travel times. Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Live updates as emergency services called to motorway crash near Leeds
