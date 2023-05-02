M62 and A1M traffic updates: Motorway chaos near Leeds as two separate lorry crashes cause delays
Drivers are being warned to expect delays after two separate crashes on the motorway network near Leeds.
National Highways said lane closures were in place on the M62 near Morley and the A1M near Wetherby, with delays of up to 40 minutes being reported. Work is taking place to remove each of the vehicles involved so that the motorways can be fully reopened.
Congestion easing after A1M reopens
National Highways have provided a further update from the scene of the earlier crash on the A1M near Wetherby.
A1M reopens as ‘complex recovery operation’ continues
National Highways has said lanes two and three are now open on the northbound between junction 46 (Wetherby) and junction 47 (#Harrogate) as the “complex recovery operation” continues at the scene. Drivers are being urged allow extra time for journeys as delays of 40 minutes remain on the approach.
Where traffic is queuing on the A1M
How the traffic is looking on the M62
Lanes reopened on M62 as vehicles recovered
National Highways has issued the following update:
The vehicles involved in the earlier collision on the M62 eastbound between J28 (Morley) and J29 (M1) have now been recovered from the scene. Traffic officers have reopened all of the lanes with residual delays of 45 minutes on the approach.
Queues of up to 50 minutes on the M62 in wake of crash
National Highways is reporting delays of up to 50 minutes against expected traffic on the M62 eastbound near Leeds. It said severe congestion is being reported between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 28 (Tingley). It said normal traffic conditions were likely to return by around 5.30pm following an earlier crash involving a HGV.
Recovery work continues at A1M crash site
National Highways teams are continuing work to recover a lorry that left the carriageway while travelling along the A1M northbound near Wetherby. A spokesperson said the recovery process was going well. They added that the lorry was now out of the trees and being prepared for removal from the motorway.
HGV crash on M62 causes 30 minute delays
National Highways is also warning drivers about delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the site of a crash on the M62 near Morley. It said one of three lanes is closed on the eastbound carriageway between junction 28 at Morley and junction 29 for the M1.
Traffic officers are working with vehicle recovery teams to move an HGV that was involved in an earlier collision.
Delays on A1M near Wetherby after crash
Delays of up to 40 minutes have been reported on the A1M northbound near Wetherby after a collision involving a lorry. National Highways said two of the three lanes are closed between junction 46 at Wetherby and junction 47 at Harrogate.