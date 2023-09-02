Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Live

M1 Wakefield: Traffic stopped on motorway near Leeds as firefighters tackle car blaze

Traffic was stopped on a motorway near Leeds due to a car fire.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 14:08 BST

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were rushed to the scene of the fire on the M1 northbound, between junction 39 and junction 40 (Wakefield). Traffic was stopped while the fire was put out and there are now major delays.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Traffic stopped on the M1 near Leeds due to car fire

Show new updates
14:45 BST

Delays now easing

The AA reports: “Delays easing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 20 mph.”

14:26 BSTUpdated 14:26 BST

Severe delays now 47 minutes

The AA reports: “Severe delays of 47 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between M1 (Woolley Edge Services) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.”

Photo by AA/GooglePhoto by AA/GooglePhoto by AA/GooglePhoto by AA/Google
Photo by AA/GooglePhoto by AA/Google
14:03 BST

Two lanes now open but delays stretch for three miles

14:02 BST

One lane reopened but severe delays remain

One lane has now reopened on the M1 northbound, releasing traffic stuck between junction 39 and 40 near Wakefield.

Traffic had been stopped as firefighters dealt with a car fire. Recovery for the car is now re-route.

Three lanes remain closed and there are severe delays on the approach to Wakefield.

14:00 BST

The location of the fire

Here is the location of the fire on the M1 northbound, close to Wakefield.

Photo by AA/GooglePhoto by AA/Google
Photo by AA/Google
13:46 BST

Traffic stopped on M1

Traffic has been stopped on the M1 northbound near Leeds due to a car fire. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of the fire, between junction 39 and junction 40 (Wakefield).

Delays are building.

Related topics:TrafficLeedsWakefield