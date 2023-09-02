M1 Wakefield: Traffic stopped on motorway near Leeds as firefighters tackle car blaze
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were rushed to the scene of the fire on the M1 northbound, between junction 39 and junction 40 (Wakefield). Traffic was stopped while the fire was put out and there are now major delays.
Delays now easing
The AA reports: “Delays easing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 20 mph.”
Severe delays now 47 minutes
The AA reports: “Severe delays of 47 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between M1 (Woolley Edge Services) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.”
Two lanes now open but delays stretch for three miles
One lane reopened but severe delays remain
One lane has now reopened on the M1 northbound, releasing traffic stuck between junction 39 and 40 near Wakefield.
Traffic had been stopped as firefighters dealt with a car fire. Recovery for the car is now re-route.
Three lanes remain closed and there are severe delays on the approach to Wakefield.
The location of the fire
Here is the location of the fire on the M1 northbound, close to Wakefield.
Traffic has been stopped on the M1 northbound near Leeds due to a car fire. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of the fire, between junction 39 and junction 40 (Wakefield).
Delays are building.