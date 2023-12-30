Leeds news you can trust since 1890
M1 Wakefield: Live traffic updates as lanes closed on northbound motorway near Leeds due to car fire

Drivers near Leeds are warned to expect delays after a car fire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 12:39 GMT
National Highways has warned of delays as three lanes on the M1 northbound have been closed between J39 (Wakefield) and J40 (Dewsbury) due to a vehicle fire.

According to a message on social media, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Follow our live blog as we bring you the latest developments...

Live traffic updates as lanes closed on M1 near Leeds

13:28 GMT

All lanes have reopened

Recovery is complete and all lanes are open on the M1 northbound. Traffic reported to be flowing freely again.

12:55 GMT

Two lanes reopen as delays remain

One lane remains closed but delays on 45 mins on approach remain.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service have extinguished the fire.

12:45 GMT

Heavy delays confirmed

Delays of up to 45 minutes on approach, approx. 4 miles of slow moving traffic.

12:41 GMT

West Yorkshire Fire on the scene

National Highways are reporting that the West Yorkshire Fire Service are on the scene.

12:30 GMT

Three lanes closed

3 (of 4) lanes are closed on the M1 northbound between J39 and J40 near Wakefield due to a car fire.

