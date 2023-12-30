M1 Wakefield: Live traffic updates as lanes closed on northbound motorway near Leeds due to car fire
National Highways has warned of delays as three lanes on the M1 northbound have been closed between J39 (Wakefield) and J40 (Dewsbury) due to a vehicle fire.
According to a message on social media, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.
All lanes have reopened
Recovery is complete and all lanes are open on the M1 northbound. Traffic reported to be flowing freely again.
Two lanes reopen as delays remain
One lane remains closed but delays on 45 mins on approach remain.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service have extinguished the fire.
Heavy delays confirmed
Delays of up to 45 minutes on approach, approx. 4 miles of slow moving traffic.
West Yorkshire Fire on the scene
National Highways are reporting that the West Yorkshire Fire Service are on the scene.
Three lanes closed
3 (of 4) lanes are closed on the M1 northbound between J39 and J40 near Wakefield due to a car fire.